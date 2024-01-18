State police investigating several car break-ins in Perry Township

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating several car break-ins in Perry Township, Lawrence County.

According to state police in New Castle, the thefts happened in the area of Perry Highway and Few Mill Road between Jan. 16 and Jan. 17.

State police said several wallets, mechanical tools, check books and a firearm were taken from cars that were unlocked and parked in driveways.

There’s no word on how many car were broken in to in total.

