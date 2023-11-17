State police looking for driver involved in high-speed chase after car fled into Ohio

State police in Gibsonia are looking for the driver of a car involved in a high-speed chase.

Just after 4 p.m. Thursday, troopers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike attempted to pull over a red Hyundai Genesis G70 for speeding in Marshall Township, Allegheny County.

The driver didn’t pull over and a pursuit continued for over 20 minutes, according to a state police report. The chase was terminated due to the high speed and amount of traffic on Route 422 in Mahoning Township, Lawrence County, at the Ohio line.

Once in Ohio, the Coitsville Police Department located the vehicle. There was a short pursuit before the department lost the vehicle going towards Youngstown, state police said.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to call state police at 724-444-3351.

