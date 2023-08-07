Local

State police looking to identify 2 people who stole dishwasher off local porch

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State police in Indiana are looking for two people who they say stole a dishwasher right off the front porch of a White Township home on Aug. 2.

The dishwasher, which was brand new and still in the box, is valued at $449.10.

The suspects dragged the box off the porch to the entrance of Huckleberry Road and fled in an unknown direction.

State police said one of the suspects is a male and was wearing a black hoodie, light-colored pants and dark shoes. He is possibly between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs around 170 to 190 pounds.

Police said the second suspect was wearing a light-colored hoodie, light-colored pants and light-colored shoes. No further description was availible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Loughner at 724-357-1960.

