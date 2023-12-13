State police looking for information on Fayette County cold case homicide from 1996

MASONTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a cold case homicide that happened 27 years ago.

State police in Uniontown found human remains in Nicholson Township on Dec. 14, 1996.

The human remains, which were later identified as Michael Poling, 47, were in a shallow grave in a wooded area in Masontown. He was found around 4:21 p.m. by deer hunters.

The autopsy concluded that Poling was possibly in the grave for six to ten weeks.

Poling’s cause of death was a crushed skull.

State police said Poling was a convicted arsonist who was on the run from police for two years after he violated his parole agreement.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Uniontown Station at 724-439-7111 or you can contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

