State police looking for man they say stole nearly $1K in electronics from Smithton truck stop

SMITHTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man they say stole nearly $1,000 in electronics from a truck stop in Westmoreland County.

State police said the man stole $937 worth of electronics from Flying J on Fitz Henry Road in Smithton.

Anyone with information about the incident is asking to call Trooper Wilson at 724-832-3288.

