State police looking for man who allegedly stole wallet from woman’s driveway, used her debit card

SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a woman’s wallet in Sewickley Township.

According to state police, the incident started in the victim’s driveway on Highland Avenue, where her wallet was taken. A debit card was then used at USX federal credit union’s ATM in New Stanton Borough.

State police said a pin entry was used at the ATM.

Video footage from the ATM shows a male wearing a dark colored hoodie, where the hood is over his head and tied in the front. He appeared to be a white male with a tattoo on his right hand which looked like flames.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group