State police looking for missing girl last seen at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

State police are looking for a missing girl last seen at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Samantha Miscik, 14, who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 134 pounds, was last seen trying to buy a bus ticket. She left the airport on a bike in an unknown direction. Samantha was wearing gray sweatpants, a dark hoodie and had a camouflage backpack.

Anyone with information should call state police or 911.

