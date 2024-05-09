Missing Indiana County man found, state police say

UPDATE: George H. Hamilton has been found and is safe, state police said.

_______________________

ORIGINAL STORY: Troopers are searching for a missing Indiana County man.

George H. Hamilton, 84, was reported missing by a family member after he left his home along Parkwood Road in Armstrong Township sometime after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Hamilton, who may be confused, is believed to be driving his red 2021 Buick Envision with Pennsylvania registration KTW3737.

The vehicle was last seen traveling west along Route 22 in Monroeville at about 8:20 a.m.

Hamilton is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call state police at 724-357-1960 or 911.

