State police looking for runaway juvenile from Indiana County

State police are searching for a runaway juvenile who left her home in White Township, Indiana County early Wednesday morning.

Alaina Mason, 12, left her home along the 4000 block of Route 286 Highway West sometime from 4 to 5 a.m. and has not returned home.

She is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder length, black hair with blonde highlights. She was last known to be wearing sandals and carrying a black Eastbay drawstring bag.

Troopers are asking people with information on her whereabouts to immediately contact 911.

