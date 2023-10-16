State police looking for suspect in Center Township burglary

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are searching for a suspect after a burglary in Center Township last month.

According to a social media post, the burglary happened in the Holyoke Road area on Sept. 3 between 2 and 4 a.m.

Ring camera video shared by police shows the suspect in a baseball cap, walking in a driveway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-284-8100 and ask for Trooper Walker.

Butler PSP is requesting help identifying the male in the video below. He was involved in a burglary that occurred in the area of Holyoke Rd, Center Twp, Butler County on 09/03/23 between 2 AM and 4 AM. Any information please call 724-284-8100 and ask for Tpr. Walker. pic.twitter.com/RizzfVkdBc — Trooper Cazy (@PSPTroopDPIO) October 16, 2023

