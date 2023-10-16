Local

State police looking for suspect in Center Township burglary

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are searching for a suspect after a burglary in Center Township last month.

According to a social media post, the burglary happened in the Holyoke Road area on Sept. 3 between 2 and 4 a.m.

Ring camera video shared by police shows the suspect in a baseball cap, walking in a driveway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-284-8100 and ask for Trooper Walker.

