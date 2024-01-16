Local

State police searching for missing 16-year-old last seen in Braddock

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pennsylvania State Police in Allegheny County are searching for a missing teenager.

Police are trying to find 16-year-old Makyle Thompson.

Makyle was last seen wearing all black and red clothing in the Braddock area.

Anyone with information about where Makyle may be should contact police by calling 412-787-2000.

