FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man who was last seen in Uniontown.

According to police, Michael Matsey, 70, of Lemont Furnace, was last seen on Sept. 7 at the Uniontown Hospital.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 724-439-7111.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group