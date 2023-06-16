State police searching for suspect accused of stealing credit cards from vehicle at local gym

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing credit cards from a vehicle at LA Fitness in Hempfield Township.

According to police, credit cards were stolen from the vehicle and then used at Walmart and Sam’s Club on Tuesday.

The suspect attempted theft of $4,000 in gift cards between the two stores.

In photos shared with the public, the suspect is wearing a mask, but has it pulled down.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-832-3288.

