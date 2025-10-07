State police searching for truck that hit fence, 2 parked cars in Westmoreland County

YOUNGWOOD BOROUGH, Pa. — State police in Westmoreland County are asking the public for help in their investigation into a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened at Sherwood Circle in Youngwood Borough.

Troopers said a white Dodge Ram 1500 with a ladder rack crashed into a fence and two parked cars.

Police said the truck will have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.

