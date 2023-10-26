State police searching for woman last seen in Butler County in 1981

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in Butler County on Sept. 22, 1981.

According to state police, Michelle Reidenbach was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Super Duper Market on South Main Street in Zelienople.

Reidenbach’s mother contacted Zelienople police after she didn’t return home after work.

Reidenbach was 16 years old when she disappeared. She was 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighed 110 pounds.

State police also said she had dark blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a wine-colored v-neck sweater and a gold necklace with a knot pendant.

Anyone having information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

A $5,000 reward is also being offered for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of the case or Reidenbach’s location.

