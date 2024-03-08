State police searching for woman missing from Burrell Township since Christmas Eve

BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are looking for a missing woman from the Blairsville area.

Laura Ellen Ragano, 54, is believed to be homeless and possibly living in the Pittsburgh area, state police said.

Ragano was reported missing on Thursday. She was reported to have left her house in Burrell Township on Christmas Eve and hasn’t returned. Her car was seen heading toward Pittsburgh later that day.

Ragano is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing black leggings.

State police said Ragano was last known to be driving her white Cadillac Deville with the Florida license plate 37DNNM. It has a beige soft top. She has ties to Florida and also has a house in Tamarac.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact Trooper Paige Shrum at 724-357-1960.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group