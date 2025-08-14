State police seeking Greensburg man charged with burglary, aggravated assault

GREENSBURG, Pa. — State police are seeking a Greensburg man charged with burglary and aggravated assault.

An arrest warrant is out for Seth Michael Vanderella, 33, who police say is wanted for a burglary, assault and harassment this year.

Vanderella is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was 230 N. Hamilton Ave., Greensburg, though police say he could be in the Lancaster area.

Anyone with information about Vanderella’s whereabouts is told to contact the PSP Greensburg Station at 724-832-3288 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

You could be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to the finding or arrest of Vanderella, police note.

