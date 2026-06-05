State police trying to identify suspects who tampered with skill machine in Westmoreland County

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are trying to identify the suspects who tampered with a skill machine in Westmoreland County.

Around 1:16 a.m. on May 22, two men entered Youngwood Laundromat along North Fourth Street in Youngwood, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office says.

The two then allegedly tried to unbolt and remove a skill game kiosk with an adjustable wrench.

Another patron entered the store and saw the suspects, who fled the scene, officials say.

The store lost no merchandise during the incident.

However, officials say another skill machine theft occurred in Allegheny County on the same night.

The suspects were seen in a double-cab, burgundy truck with unknown make, model and registration.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call PSP Greensburg Station at (724) 832-3288 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

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