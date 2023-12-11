State representatives issue resolution to recognize 2023 as the ‘Taylor Swift Era’

HARRISBURG — Taylor Swift took the world by storm in 2023 by taking people on a journey through her musical career during the Eras Tour and movie, and now Pennsylvania hopes to recognize one of its “favorite daughters.”

The constant buzz surrounding the country-turned-pop artist has prompted three Pennslyvania state representatives to push for 2023 to be recognized as the “Taylor Swift Era” in her old stomping grounds.

In a memorandum sent to all House members seeking co-sponsorship, the representatives highlight the good Swift did for her home state this year. They highlight the legislative action taken towards Ticketmaster following frenzied attempts to buy Eras Tour tickets, the positive economic impact noted at each city she visited and the philanthropic causes she helped.

“From her humble beginnings as a teenage artist on that Christmas tree farm in Berks County, Taylor Swift is the epitome of what it means to be a Pennsylvanian. Through her talent, hard work, and determination, Taylor Swift has transcended the role of pop star, becoming a veritable cultural and economic force. And it would be a dishonor if she were not recognized by her home state for the lasting impact she has made in her career,” the memorandum reads in part.

The memorandum continues by pointing out the many people Pennsylvania is the birthplace of — American democracy, Super Bowl and World Series champions, to name some. But, 2023 is the first year a Pennsylvanian wad independently recognized as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year.

