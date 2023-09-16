State trooper fires weapon during vehicle pursuit in Greensburg

GREENSBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Major Case Team is investigating a vehicle pursuit where a trooper fired their weapon Friday night.

According to PSP, a member of the Greensburg Patrol Unit tried to stop a red 2002 Chevrolet Silverado around 9:50 p.m. Friday on Klines Way because of traffic violations. The driver didn’t pull over, and a pursuit began.

PSP says the driver, described as a white man, fled “in a reckless manner” throughout Hempfield Township and Greensburg. He was speeding when he tried to merge onto US 30 and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a dirt embankment.

When the trooper arrived at the crash, he blocked the on-ramp and gave verbal commands to the driver. When the driver didn’t comply, the trooper tried to make contact through the passenger-side door, finding it locked.

PSP says the trooper then moved to the driver’s side window to continue to give verbal commands to the driver and bang on the window. The driver continued to ignore the trooper and was able to restart his vehicle, which had stalled from the crash.

After starting the vehicle, PSP says the driver fled “at an accelerated rate,” narrowly missing the trooper still standing at the driver’s side door. PSP says the trooper believed he was in “imminent fear” of getting seriously hurt, so he fired one round at the vehicle. The driver was not hit by the gunfire.

The driver then traveled east in the westbound lanes of West Otterman Street. He eventually ran from the car once it became disabled at the intersection with North Hamilton Avenue.

Eventually, PSP found the driver and took him into custody. He’s identified as Paul Raymond Good IV, 41, of Jeannette.

Good was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and DUI. He was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison while awaiting arraignment.

The trooper involved will be placed on administrative duties while the incident is under investigation.

