State trooper hit by car on Parkway West in August back on duty

BUTLER, Pa. — A state trooper is back to work six months after he was hit by a car on the Parkway West when he pulled over to help others involved in a separate crash.

“I don’t take any day for granted,” said Trooper Josh Osche of PSP Butler.

“Everyone is happy to see me. They are glad I can help out and bring my skill set back to the department, makes me feel appreciated,” said Trooper Osche.

Last fall, Channel 11 told you Osche was driving home from a concert when he saw a crash scene along the Parkway West and pulled over to help. Seconds later he was hit by a passing car.

“I believe I was airborne,” said Trooper Osche. “I was rescued from the middle of the highway.”

The tow truck driver on scene Blair Johnson saved Osche’s life by dragging him off the road but the impact of the accident broke both of Osche’s legs. Still, he says he has no regrets.

“I saw a potential life-threatening emergency and I knew something wasn’t right. I felt compelled to assist,” said Trooper Osche

Channel 11 was there in November when Osche returned home from the hospital optimistic but using a walker to get around. His first priority was to meet the man he called a hero for pulling him to safety after the accident.

Since then, Osche made a lot of progress and is relieved to be back on the job. He’s a detective and part of the criminal investigation unit for state police in Butler County.

“It’s a real life murder mystery a lot of times,” said Trooper Osche.

Investigating and solving cases are what he loves to do. His fellow troopers are happy he is back too.

“Doing my best to be the best criminal investigator I can be,” said Trooper Osche.

For now, Osche will be on limited duty while he continues rehab. He hopes to be cleared soon to be back out in the field.

