State troopers ask for help identifying woman suspected of bank fraud in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg are working to identify a woman suspected in several bank fraud cases.

Troopers say she deposited money orders and withdrew funds from victims’ accounts at three First National Bank locations in Greensburg.

Investigators say the amount taken totals around $5,400.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the incidents is asked to call PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477.

You can also submit a tip online.

