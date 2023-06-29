Statewide Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for Friday due to continuing wildfire smoke

PITTSBURGH — A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Pennsylvania for Friday due to the continuing Canadian wildfire smoke.

According to a release from Allegheny County, the highest concentrations of PM2.5 will be during the early overnight hours and fall into the Code Orange range on average for the day.

A statewide Code Orange Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Friday, June 30, for fine particulate matter (PM2.5) due to continuing Canadian wildfire smoke. The highest levels of PM2.5 will be early overnight hours and fall into the Code Orange range on average for the day. pic.twitter.com/moJLdCblbp — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) June 29, 2023

Young children, seniors, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities during this time.

A Code Red Air Quality Alert was in effect for both Wednesday and Thursday this week with an intense haze seen across Western Pennsylvania.

Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter and air pollution by:

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment

Driving less by carpooling or using public transportation

Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips

Limiting engine idling

Refueling cars and trucks after dusk

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioning to a higher temperature and turning off lights that are not in use

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also has recommendations on how to protect yourself from air pollution.

