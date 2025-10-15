Statewide enforcement wave looks to curb aggressive driving behaviors

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A new enforcement effort aims to keep Pennsylvania roads safe from crashes.

During an event in South Strabane Township on Wednesday, PennDOT announced the start of a statewide aggressive driving enforcement wave, running from Oct. 21 to Nov. 10.

The initiative is geared toward curbing dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, tailgating and failing to obey school bus safety laws.

“Every driver can make the choice to keep our roads safer,” said PennDOT Safety Press Officer Emily Swecker. “This campaign is a reminder to drive safely and obey the laws.”

According to PennDOT data, there were 86 crashes due to aggressive driving in Washington County last year, resulting in four fatalities and 12 serious injuries.

