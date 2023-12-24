Local

Steel City Beauties gives toys, coats to Pittsburgh residents

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Steel City Beauties offered some holiday help to people in Pittsburgh during their annual toy and coat giveaway.

PITTSBURGH — Steel City Beauties offered some holiday help to people in Pittsburgh during their annual toy and coat giveaway.

The non-profit organization gave hot meals and gifts to people on Penn Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Steel City Beauties’ founder, Michelle Gilmore, said she hopes the event can get people into the holiday spirit.

“It makes me feel really good because I lost my mom a few years ago. I lost a lot of my holiday spirit, so this year meant a lot to me and the response from people that needed stuff meant a whole lot,” said Gilmore.

This was the 5th year the giveaway was held.

