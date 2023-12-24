Steel City Beauties gives toys, coats to Pittsburgh residents

PITTSBURGH — Steel City Beauties offered some holiday help to people in Pittsburgh during their annual toy and coat giveaway.

The non-profit organization gave hot meals and gifts to people on Penn Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Steel City Beauties’ founder, Michelle Gilmore, said she hopes the event can get people into the holiday spirit.

“It makes me feel really good because I lost my mom a few years ago. I lost a lot of my holiday spirit, so this year meant a lot to me and the response from people that needed stuff meant a whole lot,” said Gilmore.

This was the 5th year the giveaway was held.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group