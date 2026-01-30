Steel Valley schools will offer shuttle service to secondary campus due to winter weather impact

Steel Valley School District says it will offer a temporary shuttle service to its secondary campus due to the continued impact of winter weather in the area.

The service will operate Monday through Friday, running on a loop through the Steel Valley community, according to a post on the Steel Valley High School’s Facebook page.

The service will bring middle and high school students to their campus from Barrett or Park elementary schools in the morning. It will operate in reverse in the afternoon.

For those wishing to use the service, there will be three runs in the morning for arrival. Initial pick-up times will be 7:25 a.m., 7:45 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. at Barrett, and the shuttle will head to Park shortly after each time.

Following dismissal, there will be four runs in the afternoon. Pick-up times on the secondary campus are 2:35 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 3:35 p.m.

