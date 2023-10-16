Steelers again underdogs for Week 7 trip to L.A. Rams

The Pittsburgh Steelers have opened as three-point underdogs for their Week 7 return to action against the Los Angeles Rams, according to odds posted on Sunday night.

The Steelers have been underdogs in four of their first five games, and have done well, winning three of those four games outright. They beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 as underdogs. They did not cover against the San Francisco 49ers as an underdog in the opener.

