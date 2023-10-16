Local

Steelers again underdogs for Week 7 trip to L.A. Rams

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 08: Rodney Williams #87 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after a blocked punt for a safety during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have opened as three-point underdogs for their Week 7 return to action against the Los Angeles Rams, according to odds posted on Sunday night.

The Steelers have been underdogs in four of their first five games, and have done well, winning three of those four games outright. They beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 as underdogs. They did not cover against the San Francisco 49ers as an underdog in the opener.

