Steelers All-Pro kicker Chris Boswell wants new deal

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

In addition to defensive tackle Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro kicker Chris Boswell is also seeking a new deal, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Boswell is currently the NFL’s eighth-highest paid kicker. He’s currently signed through 2026 with a $5 million average annual value. Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs is the league’s highest-paid kicker with a contract value of $25.6 million/$6.4 AAV.

“Chris Boswell privately has been seeking a new contract from the Steelers,” Schefter wrote on X. “Despite being voted first team All-Pro, Boswell was the AFC North’s lowest-paid kicker last season. Three years ago Boswell signed a contract that tied him with Justin Tucker as the NFL’s highest-paid kicker; but that market also has been reset the past two years.”

Boswell, who was 41 of 44 on field goal attempts in 2024, nearlybroke an NFL single-season record. The record is 44 field goals, set by San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers in 2011.

