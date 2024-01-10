Steelers among betting favorites to land Bears QB Justin Fields

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the favorites to land Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, should the Bears choose to move on from him this offseason.

The Bears will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and must decide whether they want to attempt to build around Fields or trade him and use that pick to land one of the top quarterbacks in the draft class, USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

Fields took a small step forward in 2023, his third year as Chicago’s staring quarterback. The 24-year-old Ohio State alum threw 370 times, completing 227 for 2,562 yards and 16 touchdowns. He threw nine interceptions and maintained an 86.3 passer rating and a 5.29 adjusted net yards per attempt.

