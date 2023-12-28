Local

Steelers among betting favorites to land Russell Wilson

Steelers among betting favorites to land Russell Wilson The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the betting favorites to be the next team for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, according to odds posted on Thursday by Sports Betting.

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are among the betting favorites to be the next team for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, according to odds posted on Thursday by Sports Betting.

Wilson has been benched by the Broncos for the stretch run, after a contract dispute between him and the team over his contract guarantee for the 2025 season. Right now, that salary is guaranteed in case of injury, and the Broncos do not want to continue to play Wilson and risk an injury that might lock them into the veteran quarterback for two more years.

Denver is just two seasons removed from trading for Wilson. The Broncos sent two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant to the Seahawks for Wilson on March 16, 2022.

