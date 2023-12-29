Steelers announce Mason Rudolph will start vs. Seahawks

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Mason Rudolph will make his second consecutive start for the Pittsburgh Steelers at quarterback this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced on Friday.

Rudolph made his first start since 2021 in the team’s 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, and put up the best statistical performance for a Steelers quarterback since 2018 in doing so.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that Rudolph was in line to start, but also said that the team would take things day by day with starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

