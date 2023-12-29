Local

Steelers announce Mason Rudolph will start vs. Seahawks

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

Pittsburgh Steelers v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 16: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers drops back to pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Mason Rudolph will make his second consecutive start for the Pittsburgh Steelers at quarterback this Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced on Friday.

Rudolph made his first start since 2021 in the team’s 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, and put up the best statistical performance for a Steelers quarterback since 2018 in doing so.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that Rudolph was in line to start, but also said that the team would take things day by day with starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Medical examiner releases cause of death for pregnant teen, boyfriend in Texas
  • 4 juveniles in custody after trying to break into gun shop, running into woods, police say
  • Missing teen found under trap door hidden in Kentucky man’s home
  • VIDEO: 2 Greensburg Salem School District employees accused of restraining 3 children
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read