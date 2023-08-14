Steelers announce new exhibits at Hall of Honor Museum

PITTSBURGH — There are new exhibits for fans to see at the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor Museum.

A new rotating exhibit will highlight Franco Harris, Ernie Stautner and Joe Greene, who are NFL Hall of Famers and the only players to have their jerseys retired in franchise history.

The display includes a signed football and game-worn jersey from Greene, Harris and Stautner and personal accounts and statistics from their careers.

A new interactive feature will give fans the opportunity to virtually add eye stickers, face paint and helmets to their own photo.

New mannequins will be on display featuring historic uniforms from key moments, including T.J. Watt’s game-worn uniform from the day he tied the NFL’s single-season sack record in Baltimore. Ben Roethlisberger’s jersey from the same game will also be on display, commemorating his final regular season game as a Steeler.

For more information or to book a tour, click here.

