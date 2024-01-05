Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl named NFL GM candidate

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl has been named to a short list of future NFL GM candidates by Sports Illustrated.

Weidl was named to a list of hot names to watch as future NFL GMs by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated on Friday.

“He’s ranked higher in the past, but he’s always been a really solid evaluator, and his pedigree is pristine—having gone from Baltimore to Philadelphia to Pittsburgh over a career that’s spanned more than two decades (and resulted in rings with the Ravens and Eagles),” Breer wrote. “The Steelers were impressed enough, when interviewing him in 2022 for the GM job, to pair him with Omar Khan. And with Khan’s expertise being primarily on cap/operations side, Weidl’s the leader of the team’s well-respected scouting department.”

