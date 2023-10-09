Local

Steelers Become 4th NFL Franchise to 700 Wins

By Alan Saunders

Steelers v Ravens Pickett and Pickens Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, right, celebrates with quaterbcak Kenny Pickette, center, after scoring on a 41-yard pass play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The Steelers won 17-10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have now won 700 games as an NFL franchise following Sunday’s 17-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The win was the 664th regular season victory in franchise history, to go along with 36 playoff wins.

The Steelers are the fourth franchise to 700 wins, following the Green Bay Packers (828), Chicago Bears (804) and New York Giants (741). All three of those teams are older than the Steelers. The Bears were founded in 1920, the Packers in 1921 and the Giants in 1925, before the Steelers came along in 1933.

