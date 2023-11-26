Local

Steelers at Bengals Gameday

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The injury bug has thrown the doors to the AFC North wide open for the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow both lost for the season to injuries this week.

The Steelers can take advantage, but only if they take care of business against Bengals journeyman Jake Browning after they failed to do just that against Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Steelers safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Keanu Neal will both miss the game, as well as nose tackle Montravius Adams.

Cornerback James Pierre is listed as questionable, and it is unknown if he will play in this game. The Steelers are healthy other than that, with a few others on injured reserve.

