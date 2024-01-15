Steelers-Bills playoff primer: OL challenged, throw in snow?

This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the last three weeks of their 2023 season in a mad dash to make the 2023 NFL playoffs. Now they’re here, and their reward is one of the best and hottest teams in the league, the Buffalo Bills.

While the Steelers won their last three games to get in, Buffalo finished the season with five straight victories, including beating the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins. Since firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey in mid-November, the Bills have lost just once — an overtime loss on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles.

KEY TO VICTORY: Stay out of obvious passing situations

The Steelers’ three-game winning streak has combined with a career resurgence for former No. 3 quarterback Mason Rudolph. But it has also come with an overall surge in offensive effectiveness, particularly the running game. With Najee Harris racking up two straight 100-yard games, the Steelers not only were more productive on offense, they kept Rudolph out of obvious passing situations.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group