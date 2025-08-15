Steelers’ Broderick Jones explains adjustment to left tackle

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers third-year offensive tackle Broderick Jones is still adjusting to moving to the left side, but the more he does it, the easier it gets.

“It was never about being comfortable,” Jones said at St. Vincent College on Tuesday. “It’s just the repetition and getting used to being back on that side. That’s all it really is for me, continuing to get reps on the left side.”

Jones is coming off a standout performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first preseason game. Jones did not allow a single pressure in 12 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He was going up against Pro Bowl edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen, too.

Jones looks forward to getting after it against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday in a joint practice and on Saturday during the preseason game.

