Local

Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. among final 3 unsigned draft picks

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Joey Porter Jr. STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 22: Joey Porter Jr. #9 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after a play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 22, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — There are only three players that have not been signed from the 2023 NFL Draft Class, and Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. is among them, just 48 hours before the team is scheduled to report to St. Vincent College for training camp on Wednesday.

After the Indianapolis Colts agreed to terms with No. 4 overall pick, quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Arizona Cardinals signed second-round linebacker B.J. Ojulari on Monday, the last three unsigned players are Seattle Seahawks No. 5 pick, cornerback Devon Witherspoon; Porter and Seahawks No. 52 second-round pick running back Zach Charbonnet.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Smoke billowing from fire after reactor ‘catastrophically failed’ on Brunot Island, officials say
  • PHOTOS: Smoke billowing from fire after reactor ‘catastrophically failed’ on Brunot Island
  • Man charged after allegedly planning car meets around Pittsburgh area for social media content
  • VIDEO: State police looking for missing woman believed to be driving stolen Butler County car
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read