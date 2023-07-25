Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. among final 3 unsigned draft picks

PITTSBURGH — There are only three players that have not been signed from the 2023 NFL Draft Class, and Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. is among them, just 48 hours before the team is scheduled to report to St. Vincent College for training camp on Wednesday.

After the Indianapolis Colts agreed to terms with No. 4 overall pick, quarterback Anthony Richardson and the Arizona Cardinals signed second-round linebacker B.J. Ojulari on Monday, the last three unsigned players are Seattle Seahawks No. 5 pick, cornerback Devon Witherspoon; Porter and Seahawks No. 52 second-round pick running back Zach Charbonnet.

