Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. unsure if he’ll start in week 1

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. has received starting reps at left cornerback at times during practice, but he’s unsure if he’ll be a starter in Week 1 when the Steelers take on the San Francisco 49ers at Acrisure Stadium. Porter addressed the matter following the Steelers’ 24-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason finale.

“I have no idea. I’m gonna leave that to the boss man and the people upstairs to make that decision,” Porter said. “You always want that for yourself, but I just gotta keep coming in with the same attitude and get better everyday.”

Porter missed the first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a precaution due to a left ankle injury. However, Porter shined in his NFL debut with an interception. Porter was in Cover 2 and bumped Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir completely off his route, giving him a clear lane to the ball without Shakir even in the picture.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group