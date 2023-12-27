Steelers celebrate 48th anniversary of the Terrible Towel

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday is the 48th anniversary of the Terrible Towel.

On Dec. 27, 1975, the Terrible Towel made its debut when the Steelers played the Baltimore Colts.

The Terrible Towel was invented by Myron Cope, who was a sportscaster at a local radio station at the time. Cope encouraged fans to take yellow dish towels and wave them in the stands, according to VisitPittsburgh.

The Steelers defeated the Colts that day, 28-10.

