Steelers celebrate 48th anniversary of the Terrible Towel

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 30: A Pittsburgh Steelers fan looks on in the fourth quarter during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 30, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday is the 48th anniversary of the Terrible Towel.

On Dec. 27, 1975, the Terrible Towel made its debut when the Steelers played the Baltimore Colts.

The Terrible Towel was invented by Myron Cope, who was a sportscaster at a local radio station at the time. Cope encouraged fans to take yellow dish towels and wave them in the stands, according to VisitPittsburgh.

The Steelers defeated the Colts that day, 28-10.

