Steelers coaches address Kenny Pickett situation

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is trying to play against the Seattle Seahawks, but it will be up to the rest of the training staff and coaches. On Wednesday, Pickett acknowledged that he thinks he could play, but his recovery will be dictated by others than him.

“I feel like I could [play this week],” Pickett said. “I always try to push myself. It’s the trainers. It’s the coaches. It’s what they see me moving and how they want to go about it.”

Steelers offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner was asked what he would need to see to try and get Pickett out there, and he largely echoed what Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday. Tomlin declined to answer the hypothetical of whether Pickett would play if he were medically cleared to do so before Sunday. Pickett said he doesn’t know. Faulkner did not, either.

Click here to read the full story from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group