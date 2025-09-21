Steelers could get big boost on defensive line vs. Patriots

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (knee) was a full practice participant on Friday after being limited on Thursday and Wednesday. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Harmon declared on Wednesday that he’s ready to return after missing the first two games due to a MCL sprain suffered in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

“I’m ready to go,” Harmon said. “If my number is called, I’m ready to go.”

