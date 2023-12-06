Steelers could lose Kenny Pickett for month

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is on the shelf after having ankle surgery on Monday. The team estimated 2-4 weeks per reports, but Mike Tomlin would not give a definite timeline on Monday. However, on Wednesday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler attempted to clarify that timeline and believes that Pickett could miss four weeks, knocking him out until the Steelers would head to Baltimore to face the Ravens.

“The sense out of Pittsburgh is quarterback Kenny Pickett could end up missing four weeks with that right ankle injury. I’ve talked to people who are at least bracing for that possibility. So Mitch Trubisky could have a four-game run to make something happen. If the four-week outlook holds, then Pickett would be back for the season finale at Baltimore on Jan. 7,” Fowler wrote.

That injury is a high ankle sprain in the same ankle that has experienced discomfort over the last week. Pickett will not land on injured reserve, meaning the door is open for him to return at some point before Pittsburgh heads to Baltimore for the season’s final game. Tomlin expressed certainty that it was not a season-ending injury, and the tightrope surgery he had on his ankle will allow him to return sooner.

