Steelers cut ties with veteran outside linebacker, add significant salary cap space

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released outside linebacker Preston Smith, the team announced on Friday, an expected move that will come with significant salary-cap savings.

Smith, 32, joined the Steelers at the trade deadline in a trade from the Green Bay Packers. His contract at the time ran through the end of the 2026 season, with salaries of $13.4 million in 2025 and $14.1 million in 2026.

Though Smith had been a starter with the Packers, he was used as a reserve for the Steelers, slotting in behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith and backup Nick Herbig in the team’s edge rusher rotation.

