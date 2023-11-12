Steelers defense stands up late, snatches win from Packers 23-19

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won a number of games this season by just hanging around and waiting for Kenny Pickett to win it late.

Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, they used a different tact, with the defense holding on for most of the game against Jordan Love and company, but they got two big plays late to secure a 23-19 victory.

Keanu Neal intercepted Love’s first chance at a game-winning touchdown when he corralled a ball tipped by Patrick Peterson. The Packers got the ball back again with just seconds to play, but the second time, it was the other safety, Damontae Kazee, who came up with the big play, intercepting Love as time expired.

Neal also had eight tackles and Kazee five as the Steelers played without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The team was also missing inside linebacker Cole Holcomb and lost fellow ILB Kwon Alexander on the opening possession, but held Green Bay to 19 points.

