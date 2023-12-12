Local

Steelers deny potential QB controversy

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) looks to connect with wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) before making a touchdown in the second half of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on December 3, 2023.

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Steelers will head into Indianapolis to win a must-win game, but it will not be under the guise of a quarterback controversy leading up to the game. No, Mitch Trubisky will start, while Mason Rudolph remains his backup. Head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that Rudolph will get more opportunities this week leading up to prep, but there will be no open competition.

“I don’t know that we’re evaluating practice performance in that way at this time of the year,” Tomlin said. “He’ll have an opportunity to get some work. We’ll evaluate that work and we’ll evaluate his readiness, but we’re not opening up competition and things of that nature. It’s just not an environment for that as we work.”

Trubisky struggled mightily in their loss to the New England Patriots. He did not play well in relief of Pickett against the Cardinals, either. Over his career, Trubisky has put the ball in harm’s way, leading to significant questions on whether he is the best quarterback moving forward. But Tomlin has no such questions, and the Steelers will go with Trubisky instead of turning to Rudolph in any capacity.

