Steelers DL Cam Heyward to miss time, likely to go on IR

PITTSBURGH — Steelers captain and standout defensive lineman Cam Heyward will miss multiple weeks with a groin injury he suffered against the San Francisco 49ers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Heyward is likely heading to injured reserve, Garafolo says, and surgery to repair the injury is on the table. He suffered the injury early in the game and tried to return but could not finish the game. As a result, Heyward could be through the Steelers bye week if he goes on the injured reserve. Pittsburgh’s bye week is after Week 5.

Guys such as Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Armon Watts, and others will be critical to step up with Heyward out. It is a tough blow for the Steelers to swallow for their All-Pro defensive lineman, who has been a bastion of health over his career. The groin injury is the first significant injury he has had in recent years, and now the load will go even more onto T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith to make things happen.

