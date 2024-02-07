Steelers DL Cam Heyward would welcome Le’Veon Bell back

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Over the weekend, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell announced that he intends to start training for an NFL return. But Bell hinted that he only wanted to return to play for the Steelers, where he had the most prolific stretch of his NFL career.

“I won’t start training until like March,” Bell said. “And I’m gonna be honest with myself, I got to go out there and be like, I’m going to put my foot in the ground. Do I feel it? Am I hurting? Can I go out there and really play again? And bro, I’m telling you all right now when I go out there and train in March and if I hit April and I make this decision to come back to play in the NFL again, mark my words down — I will be better than I ever was. And I will only come back for that one team. You all know who iti is. I don’t have to say no team. You all know who it is.”

Bell, who spent five seasons with the Steelers after being drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, has not played in the league since 2021, but he hasn’t officially retired. If he can make one last trip into a locker room and go after it, it seems he will be open to that notion. Bell played for multiple teams trying to find a foothold in 2021 and now could look again.

