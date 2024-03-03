Steelers don’t meet with 2 top centers at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not formally meet with Jackson Powers-Johnson or Zach Frazier at the NFL Combine on Saturday. They did meet with Georgia’s Sedrick Van-Pran and Duke’s Graham Barton, who was the only two of the top centers that did not meet with the Steelers at the Senior Bowl, which is likely where the focus is here.

The draft stock of Frazier has continued to rise and the potential Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 NFL Draft target has now entered the conversation as a first-round pick. In the latest latest mock draft by Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, Frazier is projected to be taken at No. 29 overall in the first round by the Detroit Lions.

In the mock draft, Frazier was be the eighth OL taken off the board, out of the 10 projected to go in the first round.

