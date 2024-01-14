Steelers elevate playmaking DB, in line for key role again

This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated veteran defensive back Eric Rowe from their practice squad for the fourth time this season, the team announced on Sunday.

NFL players are only eligible to activated from the practice squad three times per regular season, but no such limit exists during the postseason.

Rowe played and started in each of the team’s final three regular season games, recording 29 tackles, one tackle for a loss, two passes defended, one forced fumble and one interception.

He will likely not start this week, as the Steelers are getting Minkah Fitzpatrick back from injury and Damontae Kazee back from his three-game suspension. But the Steelers safety room is still banged up.

